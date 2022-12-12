Having a child or children is a blessing and some Ghanaian celebrities expanded their families this year

News of them having kids broke the internet and brought joy to many as they showered them with congratulatory messages

YEN.com.gh has put together a list of some of the Ghanaian celebrities who welcomed their bundle of joy in 2022

2022 was a good year for some Ghanaian celebrities as they welcomed their lovely bundle of joy into their families.

Shatta Bandle, Christabel Ekeh, and GH Hyper with their kids. Photo Source: @newchristabelekeh, @pulseghana @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

For some, it was the beginning of a new journey of starting a family, while for others, it was an expansion of their existing family.

Christabel Ekeh

Ghanaian actress, Christabel Ekeh welcomed a baby boy this year. She made the announcement on her official Instagram page on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Sharing the news, she gave thanks to God as she welcomed her son into the world. Many netizens decoded it was a baby boy after she used 'son-shine' instead of 'sunshine' in the caption.

Thank you Jesus ❤ . The name of the Lord is a strong tower: the righteous runneth into it,and is safe. Proverbs 18:10. Happy son-shine from this side and may you carry your testimony soon in Jesus Name .

Shatta Bandle

On September 9, news broke out that popular internet sensation Shatta Bandle has reportedly welcomed a son.

A viral photo of him carrying his son surfaced on the internet and many people took to social media to congratulate him.

During a marriage ceremony with his partner, the name of their son was revealed through a video on the TikTok page of one of the guests. The name of the child was reported to be Adam.

GH Hyper

Popular celebrity blogger GH Hyper also welcomed a child in 2022.

Fameye

Popular Ghanaian singer, Fameye, welcomed his second child with his long-time gtilfriend, Bridget Agyeman Boateng.

The 'Nothing I get' hitmaker happily made the announcement during a conversation on a Twitter Space which was dubbed:” The Listening Party Space”, hosted by Ato Kwamina.

Fameye revealed that his partner, with whom he already has a son with, welcomed their second child.

Femeye with his family. Photo Source:@fameye_music @ohemaaa_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Lil Win

Kumawood actor and comedian Lil Win and his gorgeous wife Maame Serwaa welcomed their daughter in December. The news was announced on the Instagram page of popular Ghanaian celebrity blogger, Zionfelix.

According to Zionfelix, Maame Serwaa delivered their cute daughter in the United States of America on December 14, 2022.

The name of the little girl has not been revealed yet. However, on December 15, 2022, a video of the little princess surfaced on the internet and many people began to admire her.

Actress Kisa Gbekle Confirms Welcoming Baby Boy In New Video

YEN.com.gh previously reported that pretty Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle has reacted opened up about welcoming a baby boy recently and has spoken passionately about the subject in a new video.

Kisa Gbekle, in a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on her official Instagram page was seen seated in what looked like her plush living room.

She confirmed having a son and said she wanted to touch on a number of issues related to the subject matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh