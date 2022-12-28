While some use social media to give their talent and brand exposure, others use content from various platforms to de-stress

TikTok star Hajia Bintu leveraged social media to market her brand by producing content or participating in events that earned her the spotlight in 2022

YEN.com.gh has put together five videos of the best dance moves that gained attention and caused social media users to drool

While some use social media to give their talent and brand exposure, others use content from various platforms to de-stress and cope with the struggles of life.

The Ghanaian TikTok star Hajia Bintu and some young creatives leveraged social media to market their brands by producing content or attending events that earned them the spotlight in 2022.

Aside from Hajia Bintu, a young lady got many hailing her talent and stature after a video of her surfaced online. The post shared on the Instagram page of @calvinisworldwide had the lady with a very curvaceous body displaying some skillful dance moves on the stage of an ongoing programme.

Videos of the best dance moves of women who went viral in 2022. Photo credit: calvinisworldwide/bintu_hajia/@valbabyyy03.

Another Ghanaian entertainer and model named Mimi proved again that size does not matter when it comes to flexing one's confidence and busting vibrant moves.

The fire dancer gained admiration online thanks to the impressive skills she displayed while dancing to singer Mzbel's latest single titled Asibolanga.

Below are the best dances of talented women who went viral in 2022.

1. Hajia Bintu shows off Kete dance moves at funeral grounds:

Ghanain TikTok star, Hajia Bintu, stole the show at a funeral with her exquisite Kete dance moves. The TikToker looked pretty in a beautiful black and red traditional funeral attire. An energetic young man aided Hajia in doing the sweet dance.

The man was shirtless and had a traditional cloth tied around his waist. Hajia watched the young man do the beautiful dance and followed his every move.

2. Pretty Lady with a super curvy stature shows off talented dance moves:

A young lady got many on social media hailing her talent and stature after a video of her surfaced online.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of @calvinisworldwide had the lady with a very curvaceous body displaying some skillful dance moves on the stage of an ongoing programme.

3. Plus-Size lady with super heavy 'chest':

Ghanaian entertainer and model, Mimi, has proven once again that size does not matter when it comes to flexing one's confidence and busting vibrant moves.

She gained admiration online thanks to the impressive skills she displayed while dancing to singer Mzbel's latest single titled Asibolanga.

4. Curvy Lady in heels flaunts curvy look and dance moves:

A beautiful lady with the Twitter name Valbabyofvsc has caused a frenzy with several videos showing her dance moves and charming beauty.

In the clips spotted by YEN.com.gh, Valbabyofvsc flaunts her assets and shows that she can dance and strut in heels. She donned several outfits that featured fitting leggings and high heels.

5. Beautiful Lady Shows Off Confident Dance Moves in Thick Heels on TikTok:

Another lady with the TikTok name Naggindaruth displayed confidence and synchronised dance moves in a pair of high heels as she effortlessly jammed to a vibey African tune.

The young TikToker is sensational due to her dance moves and fashion vibes, which have earned her some followers on the short-form video hosting app.

Ibrahim Mahama's Boy Builds Car and 4 Ghanaians who Did Amazing Things in 2022

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that every year, Ghanaians distinguish themselves through their creativity and innovations, with some grabbing the attention of prominent eyeballs.

