US-based Ghanaian comedian, Michael Blackson, has built an ultra-modern school facility in Agona Nsaba

The comedian announced that his school is free for all to attend and noted that the kids would not need to pay a dime

Many social media users were stunned by Michael Blackson's good heart and endeavours and asked why Ghanaian leaders could not do same

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Michael Blackson, a US-based American comedian has built an ultra-modern school facility in Agona Nsaba, a town in the northeast part of the central region.

Michael Blackson Builds Ultra Modern School Facility Source: kobbykyei

Source: Instagram

The comedian began the project in a bid to grant underprivileged kids access to quality education.

The beautiful school block was commissioned on, 3rd January 2023, in a beautiful ceremony in Michael Blackson's home town, Nsaba. Many dignitaries graced the occasion including Michael's beautiful mother.

In a speech he delivered, the kind-hearted comedian revealed that he had a tough childhood and did not have access to quality education in Ghana and had to travel outside to hustle. He noted that he wanted to give back to the community as a token of thanks for their contribution to his life and success.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Michael Blackson's School Is Free

The biggest highlight of Michael Blackson's project was the fact that it was tuition free.

Speaking to popular blogger, Kobby Kyei, during the commissioning of the school, Michael Blackson, made it known that he did not intend to charge students any fees and said the school is 100 per cent free.

He mentioned that all he wanted was for students to pay attention. His kind gesture stunned a lot of netizens.

Ghanaians Praise Michael Blackson

theeddiedebs said:

I am sure central govt would spend 10x what he’s spent and still won’t be able to complete it in 4 years.

farcry99 commented:

I hope our fake soo called celebs are watching and learning instead of throwing monies on the streets thinking that’s how to make impact in ppl’s lives‍♂️

sk_l.o.d said commended Kobby Kyei for breaking the news:

Brodah Kobby is doing the most in Gh and I wonder why he is not in every news in Gh ‍♂️ May the good nature of the land protect you at all time bro

erickwameodame wrote:

I know a lot of young men who are dreaming to transform this country with their little efforts. Let's all forget about the government and do good for our mother Ghana

Michael Blackson Laments About Clearing Duty Fees In Ghana; Promises To Fight For 3rd World Countries

In other stories, Michael Blackson has lamented bitterly about the cost of clearing goods in Ghana and narrated his experience.

The comedian said the cost of importing goods to the country was unfair to the average Ghanaian.

Blackson promised to fight for people in 3rd world countries and had many Ghanaians agreeing with his rant.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh