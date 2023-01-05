Popular Ghanaian content creator Zionfelix wowed many when he shared a photo of his new house in Ghana

According to the YouTuber, the new house was a New Year's gift to himself and added that hard work is a rewarding venture

Several netizens were happy for Zionfelix and took to the comments section of the post to celebrate him

Celebrated Ghanaian content creator, Zionfelix, started the New Year with a big bang by acquiring a house. He shared a photo of his new property on his Facebook page and added a caption.

He said:

New year new gift . The hustle definitely pays

According to the post shared by Zionfelix, the house is located in Kumasi. The photo showed the content creator posing in front of the house which had a large compound.

Netizens react to the photo of Zionfelix's new house

Several netizens took to the comments section of the post to congratulate the content creator. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Adu-Gyamfi Nana said:

Kudos to every hustler. Never give up. Just do it and one day the story will be positive. Congratulations to Zionfelix! This is a big inspiration to us

Alem Michael commented:

This is what people don't understand. The man is beyond blessed. Congrats Zion. I wish you more to come than this

Daakyeasantehemaa Afua Boakye-Yiadom jokingly remarked:

Dampare is coming to ur house..now now now. Hon Sam George too…I wish I could add the sound Dampare eba eerrrr

Princewill Levi Adindu opined:

God, you have done everything for me. The only thing that is remaining now is this. Biko, finsh your work. Congratulations bro

Wode Maya, Zion Felix And Other Ghanaian Content Creators Who Have Acquired Gorgeous Houses In Ghana

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about some Ghanaian content creators who have acquired houses. Many people are now venturing into content creation because of how profitable it is. After working in the sector for a while, certain well-known Ghanaian content creators, such as Wode Maya and others were able to purchase or build gorgeous houses. The homes these content creators acquired serve as evidence that anyone may succeed in life regardless of the kind of work they choose.

