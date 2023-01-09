Meek Mill shot a music video at the Flagstaff House, now Jubilee House and it has sparked outrage among Ghanaians

Twene Jonas, a popular critic and socialite has also weighed in on the issue and expressed displeasure at the leadership of the country

Many Ghanaians have agreed with Twene Jonas' take on the issue and have taken to social media to discuss the matter

Famous US rapper, Meek Mill was in Ghana in December 2022 for the Afro Nation Concert. He was also on a quest to experience Africa.

His visit has since resulted in a lot of drama over the past few weeks. The latest drama stirred by Meek Mill is a music video he shot at the Flagstaff House, now Jubilee House.

The video has sparked outrage among Ghanaians as they found it absurd that a reserved and restricted place like the residence of the president was opened up for a music video to be shot.

Popular critic and socialite Twene Jonas has also joined the conversation. In a Facebook video, Jonas expressed disgust at the idea and asked his fans to confirm if the news was indeed true as he could not believe his ear.

Jonas descended on the leadership of the country and heavily criticised them for allowing Meek Mill soil the honour of the Jubilee House.

According to Jonas, the act was also a breach of security protocols as a lot of important secrets and information related to the country is safeguarded at the Jubilee House.

Ghanaians Weigh In On Meek Mill Issue

Adams Janya Alale said:

My people the jubilee house was intentionally rented to meek Mills for his music videos. So don't be surprised.

Yobat Bagbin commented:

Hmm this is serious. I just watched that video and government rented flag staff house for that... Npp paaaa

Kwajo Ofori said:

I'm with you Bro, I saw a bit of the video and it's terrible...bad look for the leadership.

Meek Mill Gives Hint At Buying A Mansion In Ghana: "I Am Grabbing A House In Ghana For Sure"

In other news, famous American rapper Meek Mill has made headlines on social media for coming to Ghana for the 2022 Afro Nation Ghana festival.

Several videos captured him cruising through the streets of Accra on a bike along with several other bikers.

The rapper showed excitement about his stay in Ghana and posted on his Instagram Story that he would definitely acquire a house in Ghana.

