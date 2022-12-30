Famous American rapper Meek Mill has made headlines on social media for coming to Ghana for the 2022 Afro Nation Ghana festival

Several videos captured him cruising through the streets of Accra on a bike along with several other bikers

The rapper showed excitement about his stay in Ghana and posted on his Instagram Story that he would definitely acquire a house in Ghana

Famous American rapper Meek Mill landed in Accra in preparation for his appearance at the 2022 Afro Nation Ghana event. He adapted to life in the capital city of Ghana within a few hours of his arrival, despite the fact that this is his first trip to the country.

The 35-year-old musician has been seen riding around the streets of Accra as one of his first outings. There is a video online of Meek Mill performing amazing tricks while riding a quad bike along with other riders.

Meek Mill made a post on his Instagram Story showing his excitement about his first-time visit to Ghana and how he plans to have permanent residence here. He said:

I'm grabbing a crib in Ghana forsureeeeeee. This is real love!

Netizens react to Meek Mill's stay in Ghana

Several netizens were happy to see the rapper have the time of his life in Ghana and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@k_baba9ja said:

Never knew Meek could be this playful . Happiness is Free

@duah_raymond commented:

Damne... The dude is mobbed... Greatness

@KINGSLE68481367 added:

This guy is for the street !!!!

@AfricanSpace1 remarked:

Meek mill is live in the motherland!

