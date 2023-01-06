Popular Nollywood actor Mike Ezuruonye has been spotted partying hard at a club in Accra Ghana

In the video, he beamed with smiles as he walked to the VIP section of the club to meet some friends of his

The video has melted the hearts of many netizens as they see how happy Mike Ezuruonye is in Ghana

Celebrated Nigerian Actor Mike Ezuruonye has been spotted having a good time in Ghana as a video of him clubbing has sparked massive reactions on social media.

In the video, he was spotted dressed in black as he approached the VIP section of the club to meet some friends.

They all began to take out their phones and turn on their flashlights to record Mike Ezuruonye when he ended up at their section.

Rocking his signature hat and a pair of dark sunglasses, he beamed with smiles as he began to hug his friends.

It is not certain which nightclub in Ghana he was spotted at but it did look like the celebrated Nollywood actor was having the time of his life in Ghana.

The video has melted the hearts of many netizens as they see how happy he is in the motherland.

Reactions as Nigerian actor Mike Ezuruonye parties hard at a club in Accra, Ghana

@Octoberhandsome said:

Even Nigerian Celebrities are having fun here in Ghana and people dey talk say Nigeria dey sweet pass Ghana. Apuuuu.

Gifty Addo Tumfour remarked:

Ghana for LIFE

Susana Baidoo bill commented:

And they'll be like Ghana na small village a very big ode

Asamoah Michael Barnacles said:

I thought it was Ronaldinho ooh

Meanwhile, Mike Ezuruonye becomes one of the many celebrities outside Ghana who have enjoyed the holidays in the motherland.

