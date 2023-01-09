Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said the Meek Mill's music video shoot at the Jubilee House is despicable

He has called for the immediate dismissal of all government officials involved in the fiasco that has taken social media by storm

The opposition NDC MP for North Tongu also said the lyrics of the rap music are explicit and gives Ghana government a bad name

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Meek Mill's music video shoot at the Jubilee House is fast taking a political turn in Ghana as an outspoken opposition politician wades into the matter.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) legislator for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said the incident speaks badly of Ghana and those responsible must be sacked.

"All those responsible for this despicable desecration of the Jubilee House by Meek Mill must be fired immediately. How do those explicit lyrics from the president’s lectern project Ghana positively? Is Ghana’s seat of government no longer a high security installation?" he tweeted on January 9, 2023.

An old photo of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, speaking at an event at Ashesi University. Source: UGC, Facebook/@Ashesi

Source: UGC

His comments add to the huge backlash that has greeted the video shoot at the seat of Ghana's presidency.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaians on social media have criticised the government over the incident, stating that it adds to a growing number of administrative and political lapses under the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

Many people who have commented on the issue social media see the video shoot, which was done partly with using a drone, as a breach of national security since the Jubilee House is a national security installation.

Meek Mill Gives Hint At Buying A Mansion In Ghana

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that the American rapper made headlines on social media when he arrived in Ghana for the 2022 Afro Nation Ghana festival.

Several videos captured him cruising through the streets of Accra on a bike along with several other bikers.

The rapper showed excitement about his stay in Ghana and posted on his Instagram Story that he would definitely acquire a house in Ghana.

On the back of the Jubilee House incident, many Ghanaians have commented sarcastically that Meek Mill was referring to the Jubilee House when he said he will acquire a house in Accra.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh