Meek Mill has received a heavy backlash for shooting a music video at the Jubilee House, a national security installation

Many feel the U.S. rapper denigrated the state and seat of Ghana's presidency and have also blamed the president

Others say the video shoot at the Jubilee House is a manifestation of deep-seated discrimination against local hip-hop artistes

U.S. rapper Meek Mill is receiving a storm of backlash from Ghanaians both home and abroad for shooting what many of them say is a distasteful music video at the Jubilee House, the seat of Ghana’s presidency.

Many Ghanaians who have commented on the music video that has been trending wildly feel Meek Mill disrespected the government of Ghana.

But it is not only Meek Mill, rarely-known in Ghana, who is being slammed for the incident. President Nana Akufo-Addo and his entire government are getting the flak too.

L-R: Meek Mill stands behind the president's official podium, an image that says "Jubilee Studios" shared online and an old image of Akufo-Addo behind his podium. Source: UGC/@nakufoaddo, @yencomgh

Some Ghanaians on social media have said the latest incident adds to a growing number of administrative and political lapses under the Akufo-Addo-led government.

Many people who have commented on the video on social media further see the video shoot, which was done partly with a drone, as a breach of national security as the Jubilee House is a national security installation.

Others see Meek Mill’s access to the Jubilee House for the music video shoot as strong statement about a government-level discrimination against local music artistes.

For others still, the music and the rap by the Philly rapper are substandard and not deserving of a video shoot on the streets of any of Ghana’s sprawling slums, let alone the seat of the presidency.

Meek Mill has since deleted the music video on his Instagram. Government is yet to react to the incident.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the scalding comments by Ghanaians about the music video below.

@CitizenTechiman felt the president has turned the revered presidential palace into a studio.

"Mr. Akufo Addo turns jubilee house into photoshoot studio."

a popular opposition legislator has also waded in. He described the incident at the Jubilee House as "despicable".

"All those responsible for this despicable desecration of the Jubilee House by Meek Mill must be fired immediately. How do those explicit lyrics from the president’s lectern project Ghana positively? Is Ghana’s seat of government no longer a high security installation?"

@OleleSalvador noted the following:

"Meek Mill says he would buy his mama a house; pointed at the Jubilee House and then went on to caption the post on his IG as ‘Presidential Villa.’

"Kyeresɛ fellow Ghanaians fie na y’alisty no wɔ Meqasa no oooo!"

Experts Score Low Marks For The President’s Performance On Economy And Security In 2022

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Nana Akufo-Addo's performance as president for the year 2022 has received poor assessments from two experts.

Security expert and author Colonel Festus Aboagye (rtd) and energy expert with the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana, Duncan Amoah say the president failed Ghanaians in 2022.

Festus Aboagye scored the president 3 out of 10, while Duncan Amoah scored him 4 out of 10, both backing their scores with valid reasons.

Source: YEN.com.gh