Afia Schwarzenegger has lost her brother, Richard Osei Bonsu, and mourned him in a sad Instagram post on Tuesday, January 10 2022

The actress shared a video of the happy times she shared with the late Richard and mentioned that she needed some privacy to mourn her loved one

Tracey Boakye, Piesie Esther, Nana Akua Addo and other notable public figures expressed shock at the demise and consoled Afia

Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwarzenegger, has lost her dear brother, Richard Osei Bonsu. She broke the news in a sorrowful Instagram post.

Afia Schwarzenegger Mourns Late Brother Photo Source: queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

She mentioned that she lost Richard just a week before her late father's one-year anniversary. The actress lost her father, Agya Kojo, in January last year.

A sorrowful Afia shared an old video of her having a beautiful moment with Richard who was then full of life. Afia Schwar captioned the video saying:

My brother Richard Osei Bonsu is dead. Just exactly 1 week to my father's 1 year. Please I beg everyone to give me and my family privacy in this difficult time. Thank you. It is well Rest in peace Abban..

Many notable celebrities and some of Afia Schwar's well-wishers expressed shock at her brother's sudden demise.

Tracey Boakye, Nana Akua Addo, Diamond Appiah and Piesie Esther were some of the notable public figures who mourned with the actress.

Folks Sympathize With Afia Schwarzenegger

piesieesther said:

Sis. Pls accept my condolences

diamondappiah_bosslady wrote:

Still in Shock Ohhh God !!

mavisanim was surprised:

Ooh No Diamond? Richard is gone? How? Was he in SA or GH.....chaii will whatsapp you

36instinct commented:

Daaaamnnnn Rich....mehnnn this one hit different,I can't believe this news why bro???oh oh oh oh oh chaaaarleey this life

