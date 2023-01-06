TikTok Star Erkuah official and popular Nigerian actress Funke Akindele have been spotted in a hilarious skit together

The video was a promotional video for Funke Akindele's hit newly released movie, 'Battle On Buka Street'

he video has sparked massive reactions on social media as many Ghanaians hail Funke Akindele for acknowledging the Ghanaian TikTok star

Popular Ghanaian TikTok star, Erkuah Official, and celebrated Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele, have been featured in a hilarious TikTok video that has gotten many people laughing hysterically.

Erkuah Official and Nigeria's Funke Akindele in a comedy skit. Photo Source: @erkuahofficial @funkejenifaakindele

In the video, Erkuah Official was spotted wearing her signature outfit which was the brown shorts and yellow top, which students who attend government schools in Ghana wear.

She wore her signature oversized church shoes meant for men and she completed her entire look with a black bucket hat.

Funke Akindele on the other hand was dressed in a long sleeves branded t-shirt which had the inscription 'Battle On Buka Street' written on it. She rocked her look with a pair of torn blue jeans and lovely sneakers.

In the video, Jenifa as Funke Akindele is popularly called was captured counting money when Erkuah passed a statement which made Jenifa discipline her.

The funny video has gotten many of Erkuah's fervent followers hailing her for being acknowledged by one of the famous faces in the Nollywood industry.

Below is another hilarious video of Erkuah and Funke Akindele:

Reactions as Funke Akindele and Erkuah Official feature in a hilarious video together

toki_nike said:

this girl don see shege for my your hand mama

jagabanyoutube stated:

Erkuah saf really suffer. Ghana Battle On Buka Street is here

kordiglam commented:

When weyrey meet him senior sister

fortunekuami remarked:

This is why I like Nigerians they welcome strangers it can never happen in Ghana unless you’re a billionaire that’s when Ghana will recognize you

ty.rj96 said:

Lmao....I like what Jenifa is doing. We rise by lifting others up

smileytreak commented:

This your shoe no de ever loss???

richlove_m commented:

Aaaaahhh but who put these 2 together OMG noooo. Weyrey meet senior weyrey

Meanwhile, the 'Battle On Buka Street' is being shown at the Silverbird Cinemas in Ghana after a successful launch in Nigeria. It is being shown at the Accra Mall at 7 pm daily, and also showing at the West Hills at 7 pm daily.

