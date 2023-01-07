Dr Louisa Satekla, the gorgeous wife of Stonebwoy has flaunted her beautiful Adowa dance moves on live tv

Beaming with smiles, she danced majestically with the cultural dance group who welcomed her to the premises of UTV Ghana

The video has gotten many people hailing the lovely dentist as she displayed her flawless dance moves are

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Dr Louisa Satekla, the wife of reggae-dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, has shown that aside from being a renowned dentist, she is also a great dancer.

Stonebwoy's lovely wife Dr Louisa Satekla dancing Adowa. Photo Source: @utvghana @ @drlouisa_s

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted on the official Instagram page of a popular news website, UTV Ghana, Dr Satekla has just arrived at the premises of the media house as she was met by Adowa dancers.

Amidst singing and drumming, she beamed with smiles as she danced majestically in the video.

The video ahs sparked massive reactions on social media as many hail her for her impeccable dance moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Reactions from netizens as Dr Luoisa Satekla displays incredible Adowa dance moves

gloriaosarfo stated:

Just beautiful❤

trudy.2019 commented:

Eyyy Stonebowy know market paaa this woman fine paaa

ladydwinie commented:

If you watched this more than twice..hit like❤️

misscrisha remarked:

Woy3 obaa wate

mhame_.esi commented:

Woman of class

owura_yat stated:

Very decent and disciplined. No ahomaso) honhom biaaa in her. Beautiful and adorable. Oh kamakama

mizzy_darling said:

Wow she danced so beautifully

Meanwhile, Dr Luoisa Satekla was at the UTV Ghana studious during the New Year on January 1, 2023, to celebrate a show dubbed UTV Day With The Stars.

The show is marked every year to welcome celebrities into the studious where some get to read the news and engage in various activities at the media house.

Stonebwoy And Charlamagne Tha God Meet For The First Time, Video Melts Many Hearts

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a video of American media personality Charlamagne Tha God and Ghanaian reggae/dancehall musician Stonebwoy meeting for the first time has melted many hearts on social media.

The co-host of iHeartRadio's The Breakfast Club was elated to meet Stonebwoy as they gave each other a manly hug and a handshake as they beamed with laughter in the video.

A video of them meeting for the first time has sparked massive reactions on social media as many urge Charlamagne Tha God to host Stonebwoy on his radio show in the U.S.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh