Tracey Boakye celebrates her 32nd birthday on Tuesday, 17th January 2023, and the actress has already amassed a massive amount of wealth since rising to stardom

The brilliant and successful actress has acquired a plethora of properties which include numerous mansions, a fleet of luxury cars, successful businesses and all that the average Ghanaian dreams of owning

In celebration of her success, YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of Tracey Boakye's major properties from her early Kumawood days till today

Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye, is undoubtedly one of the most successful actresses in Ghana right now. The beautiful lady celebrates her 32nd birthday on Tuesday, 17th January 2023, and she has already achieved a lot in life at a relatively young age.

Tracey Boakye's Mansions, Cars, And Other Properties

Source: UGC

Since entering the limelight as a Kumawood actress, Tracey has worked hard to succeed, and her achievements speak for themselves.

Tracey has invested her money heavily in real estate and owns numerous mansions in Ghana. Some in Accra and others in Kumasi. She also recently announced that she owns a real estate company that buys and sells properties.

Three Mansions Owned By Tracey Boakye

Tracey Boakye, on numerous occasions, has been very vocal about the properties she owns. The actress does not hesitate to flaunt her acquisitions whenever the opportunity arises. Tracey owns a house in Kumasi and two in Accra, specifically East Legon.

Tracey Boakye's Kumasi Residence

One of the first major properties Tracey Boakye acquired since rising to stardom was her Kumasi mansion. Tracey reportedly built the luxurious home with proceeds from her first movie produced by Shakira productions. A production company she owns. She fondly nicknamed the edifice, Shakira House.

First Major Home In Accra

In 2019, an excited Tracey Boakye announced to the world that she had finally completed her house in Accra. The mansion was to be the first of her many Accra homes. The building is reportedly located at Lake Side Estate, one of Ghana's most revered gated communities.

East Legon Mansions

Tracey's East Legon property is one of her most controversial acquisitions. The grand edifice was shrouded in rumour as folks speculated on how she acquired the property.

The confident actress brushed off the naysayers and acquired another property in the same vicinity. Respected blogger, and a close associate of Tracey's, Zionfelix, confirmed that Tracey owned more than one East Legon home.

Apartments Owned By Tracey Boakye

Aside from mansions, the actress also owns numerous apartments. In 2021, she showed off a 3-bedroom apartment she owned in Germany. She gave Zionfelix an exclusive tour of the beautiful apartment. In August 2022, Tracey also mentioned that she had an apartment in Ghana which she rented out for GH₵28,386 a month.

Tracey Ventures Into Real Estate

On Thursday, August 18, 2022, Tracey Boakye, made it known in an Instagram story, that she had ventured into real estate. The actress claimed to be the CEO of K&A properties, a company that sells and builds homes. She named the company after her beloved kids, Kwaku and Akua.

Businesses Owned By Tracey Boakye

Tracey has proven herself to be an astute businesswoman, and the numerous successful businesses she owns show her ambitious nature. Tracey owns a production company called Shakira Productions amongst other businesses.

Short Code, a bar and lounge in Kumasi is also owned by the actress. The popular joint is said to be one of the busiest and most patronized of its kind in Kumasi. Signature by Tracey, a saloon also located in Kumasi is another one of her businesses.

Tracey's Fleet Of Cars

Tracey Boakye is a big lover of cars. Multiple photos which were taken by the actress at her East Legon compound showed numerous luxury cars acquired by her. Tracey has a Toyota Rav 4, Toyota Highlander, and Corolla XSE, including a Lexus Lx 570, which is worth around GH₵800,000.

