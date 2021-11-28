Artistic director of Louis Vuitton Virgil Abloh has passed away at the age of 41

Louis Vuitton announced Abloh has passed away after a long battle with cancer

The celebrated designer is survived by his wife, children, parents, and siblings

Internationally acclaimed Ghanaian fashion designer Virgil Abloh has passed away.

Abloh who worked for Louis Vuitton and also founded Off-White passed away after battling cancer.

The passing of Abloh was announced in a statement on the official Twitter handle of Louis Vuitton.

Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh has died Photo source: @virgilbloh

According to the statement, Abloh had been dealing with cancer privately for years but gave up the ghost on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

A later statement on the official Instagram page of Abloh also confirmed the news revealing that he had:

"For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma."

Abloh is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh.

Abloh was born on September 30, 1980, and thus passed away at the age of 41 years.

