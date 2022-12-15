2022 has been a good year for several Ghanaian celebrities who acquired massive properties that became the talk of the town

The mansions and other real estate developments owned by the celebrities testify of their hard work and the successes that follow

Several netizens were impressed by what the celebrities had accomplished when videos of their plush mansions hit the internet

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Christmas came early for several celebrities in Ghana who acquired properties in 2022. They can look back and be proud of what they have accomplished. In this story, YEN.com.gh mentions the names of some Ghanaian celebrities and the plush properties they acquired this year.

Ghanaian celebrities who acquired properties in 2022. Photo credit: GhanaWeb, Spotify, ghananaija_updates, Wode Maya and floorspace realty

Source: UGC

Medikal

Ghanaian rapper Medikal flaunted a large building he purchased in the United States on social media. The talented rapper and his group toured the impressive building while debating how they would use it. watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The musician spoke about his ambitious plans for the building with a sense of accomplishment. He planned to set up a daycare, gaming area, gym, and other fascinating facilities in the structure.

Shatta Wale

Dancehall legend Shatta Wale, also known as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr. in private life, added a new home this year to his collection of Accra homes. Despite the Dancehall star withholding information about the new home, footage of the mansion surfaced online.

Watch the video below.

In a video posted on social media, Shatta Wale was seen surrounded by some of his followers after visiting the house. The dancehall artiste was visible in the footage on the property, where there was a sizable crowd gathered at the front door. He distributed several large sums of cash to the crowd.

Wode Maya

Ghanaian content producer Wode Maya, whose actual name is Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, flaunted the $1 million mansion he acquired in Ghana this year. The well-known YouTuber claims that the five-bedroom home will also act as a creative hub for other producers who don't have the means to create high-quality material for their audience.

Watch the video below.

Wode Maya had a housewarming celebration and invited fellow bloggers, vloggers, YouTubers, and influencers from the online world.

Portia Gabor

Portia Gabor receives a two-bedroom house. Photo credit: @TV3_Ghana via Twitter, @floorspacerealty

Source: UGC

Portia Gabor, the news anchor for TV3, received a two-bedroom home and a fully-paid trip to South Africa from Media General's management. On the evening of November 14, 2022, while News 360 was in session, Portia Gabor, who was casting on the bulletin, was shocked to hear the unexpected news. Portia received recognition for her dedication and hard work, which ultimately led to her being named the Ghana Journalist of the Year at the Ghana Journalist Association awards.

Medikal, Asamoah Gyan And Other Ghanaian Celebrities Who Were Visited By Other Celebs In Their Plush Mansions

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian celebs who visited other influential figures in their homes. Celebrities are often seen dropping into the houses of their fellow celebs, whether it be for a housewarming party or a simple courtesy call.

Virtual home tours of the residence of celebrities' hosts are typically the result of their visits, which break the internet when videos of the homes are uploaded online. Some well-known Ghanaians, such as Medikal and Asamoah Gyan, have entertained other celebrities who were impressed by their luxurious residences.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh