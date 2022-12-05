Actress Tracey Boakye flew with her family to the United States and took her househelp along with her

In the video, the beautiful actress and her family were walking around the Bay Plaza Shopping Center in New York

The video sparked beautiful reactions on social media as many peeps were super impressed with Tracey

Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye, and her family visited the United States, and a video from their trip has warmed hearts.

Tracey Boakye Flies To America With Family Source: tracey_boakye

Source: UGC

In the video, the affable actress, together with her husband and kids, were making their way from the Bay Plaza Shopping Center in New York.

Netizens noticed that aside from Tracey, her husband and her kids, their house help or nanny was also with them. She walked and laughed with one of Tracey's kids, and it looked like she was having a good time.

Many folks were impressed with the fact that Tracey treats the lady like family and gives her lots of privileges. The actress and her husband, Frank Badu, dressed in fashionable apparel.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Tracey was in a long coat, jeans and shoes, while Frank also wore a bright blue jacket with blue jeans and a cap. The couple were all smiles throughout the video as they showed off their beautiful and enviable bond.

Tracey Boakye Win The Hearts Of Netizens

Kekeli one said:

this Nanny is enjoying papaaa

official maabena commented:

Please ooo sister,,don't you need assistant maid? I'm available

Queen Mavis also wrote:

love is sweet when you are with right person

CeeJay Banks was impressed:

Such a beautiful video

user6891152983175 also wrote:

the nanny is very lucky to have such an amazing family like yours god bless you

userObaayaa also said:

God will continue to bless your kind heart sis

adwoaakyaa141 also reacted:

You are not my fun at all, Buh i have fallen in love with you because you treat your nanny just like your sister. May God bless you so much my love

Tracey Boakye: Actress Shows Off Her Kids And Husband In Family Photos From New York; Peeps Gush

In a similar story, Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye, has released beautiful family pictures of herself, her kids, her husband, and her daughter's nanny.

The movie personality and her family posed for images in New York, US, where she uploaded the frames.

Fans of the award-winning actress have taken to the comment section to shower sweet words on them.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh