Yaa Jackson became a mother on Thursday, 5th January 2022, as she welcomed a bouncing new baby

The latest mother on the block made a public appearance with her baby for the first time in an Instagram video

A happy Yaa Jackson was all smiles as she held on tightly to Baby J which pleased her followers as they dropped congratulatory messages

Beautiful Kumawood actress, Yaa Jackson, flaunted her newborn baby, Baby J for the first time in an Instagram video she shared.

In the video, the pretty lady could not hide her happiness. She looked elated as she smiled widely and laughed heartily. She showered Baby Jay with kisses and affection as she held on tightly to the little one.

As if to reciprocate the love shown to him by his mother, Baby J wiggled and latched onto Yaa Jackson's skin with his tiny hands and little feet.

The video brought joy to followers of Yaa Jackson as they showered the Kumawood actress with congratulatory messages.

Netizens Fall In Love With Yaa Jackson And Baby J

monagucciofficial wrote:

The day his grandma…will get there..am bringing him home for a week…he’s too beautiful..he will stay with me small..

tracy__blake commented:

Baby gal congratulations I’m happy for you❤️ and welcome to sleepless night

amankwaa_osaa wrote:

God bless you dear and the bouncing baby boy

i.cindyy said:

If it is easy make them do make we see Sending you hugs and kisses❤️‍

call.me_blink_boy also said;

Besides the baby I see something extraordinarily

In other stories, Ghanaian young actress, Yaa Jackson has inherited her gorgeous mother, Lydia Konadu Bentum's good looks.

The Kumawood actress is looking more like her gorgeous mother every day as seen in these Instagram photos.

Mother-daughter duo practically look like twins as they flaunt their expensive frontal wigs and clothes on social media.

