Ghanaian young actress, Yaa Jackson has inherited her gorgeous mother, Lydia Konadu Bentum's good looks

The Kumawood actress is looking more like her gorgeous mother every day as seen in these Instagram photos

Mother-daughter duo practically look like twins as they flaunt their expensive frontal wigs and clothes on social media

Ghanaian actress, Yaa Jackson has shared ravishing photos of her beautiful mother. Madame Lydia Konadu Bentum is married to the chief executive officer and movie producer, Jackson K. Bentum of Bentum 5 pictures.

The mother and daughter doppelganger, Yaa Jackson, and Madame Lydia's high fashion sense is unmatched. The duo loves to wear long and expensive frontal wigs whenever they step out.

In a picture shared by Yaa Jackson, her mother looked extremely gorgeous after a flawless face beat and frontal wig installation.

The long silky and curly hair matched her white polka dot maxi dress as while admiring herself in the giant mirror.

Madame Lydia repeated her hairstyle as she stepped out in a one-hand designer dress. Some social media users commented on the post admiring her beauty.

The beauty entrepreneur, Yaa Jackson, updated her page with a rare photo of her mother, in a simple ponytail hairdo with well-defined eyebrows.

Yaa Jackson rose to fame as a child actress by sharing in many Kumawood movies. She has also released a few hit songs on various streaming platforms.

The 22-year-old has become an influencer with a distinctive taste for wearing racy dresses. She celebrated her birthday on October 18 with hot photos that got social media users talking.

