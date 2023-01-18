Twene Jonas caused a massive stir on social media after he made a video showing a large sum of money in his bank account

The controversial socialite bragged about how much wealth he had made in 2022 and showed a bank account containing over $200 million

Folks reacted to the video, saying Twene Jonas was living a fake life and exposed him for using a manipulated bank account

Controversial Ghanaian socialite and critic, Twene Jonas, caused a stir when he flaunted an account he claimed contained over $200 million.

He bragged that he had made lots of money in 2022 and said he would show the world proof. He made a video which captured a large number of figures in his bank account.

The account displayed exactly $212.564.324.71. Twene Jonas shared the video on social media but got exposed by netizens.

Folks said there was no way Twene Jonas had such a large amount of money in his account and made it a point to expose him. Many peeps revealed that the account Twene Jonas displayed was a flashed account.

Flashing an account is where a simplified version of a bank app is built and made to look like the real deal.

The perpetrator then loads as many figures as they want in it, and simply puts a dollar sign at the beginning. Peeps suggested that it was likely Twene Jonas had done that.

Folks Try To Expose Twene Jonas

Man___Dem said:

Smart people know it’s a flash account

@Ghflex also wrote:

John boi you Dey use flash account to deceive people

user1063131387693 defended Jonas:

some john people be like he dey use flash account masa flash or not flash he get money. You people know everything yet the country nor dey move...

movie Hub reacted:

Dj khaled ein net worth kraa be how much kosiaa

Twene Jonas Caught Lying As He tries To Flaunt Expensive Lamborghini As His Own; Causes Stir

In a similar story, Twene Jonas caused a massive stir on social media after he tried to show off a Lamborghini as his own.

The social media sensation shared a photo next to the vehicle and photoshopped the number plate with his popular catchphrase.

Sharp-eyed netizens did not let Jonas get away with the attempt to play on their intelligence as they queried him.

