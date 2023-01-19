Yaw Dabo has weighed in on Lil Win's assertion that traditional actors were better than YouTube skit makers

Lil Win, in an Instagram Live, said traditional Kumawood actors like himself and Don Little were better and more popular than YouTube skit actors like Dr Likee

Yaw Dabo finally opened up about the matter to Zionfelix and said he was not happy about Lil Win using his name to shade his colleagues

Veteran Kumawood star, Yaw Dabo, has addressed Lil Win's comments about YouTube skit actors like Ras Nene and Kyekyeku.

The actor found the comparison needless and said they were all brothers and noted that the niche of an actor did not matter as traditional actors had their fan base, while skit makers also had theirs.

Earlier, Lil Win, in an Instagram Live, claimed that skit actors paled in comparison to traditional Kumawood actors. Weezy used Don Little's name to shade YouTube skit actors like Ras Nene and Kyekyeku.

He said a skit maker who had been trending on YouTube for three years could never have the kind of stardom Don Little had. While addressing the issue, Don Little noted that he did not like Lil Win using his name to shade his colleagues.

The actor mentioned that Ras Nene was currently in a league of his own in terms of YouTubing and skit-making.

Fans Praise Don Little's Maturity

chief Teddy the grim reaper wrote:

Lil dude really smart indeed

sarkodieh Mustapha commented:

U can never create wealth without being wise

Asonaba Kwabrafoso Obuasi also wrote:

Small body with big brain. Asonaba Kwabrafoso Obuasi

Lawrence Djaka commented:

Yaw Dabo, thank you for schooling kojo nkansah. Really smart

Ras Nene Reveals The History Behind His Stage Name

In other news, Ras Nene made some interesting revelations regarding the history behind his stage name. He was on The Delay Show.

The comedian and skit actor revealed that he adopted the name from a notorious Nigerian criminal who goes by the name Lawrence Anini.

The Delay Show, which aired on, Sunday 15th January, had Ghanianas glued to their TV sets as they marvelled at Ras Nene's life story.

