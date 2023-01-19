Kwaku Manu vouched for Ras Nene's claim that he was a feared street thug at Old Tafo in an interview with blogger, Zionfelix

The actor said Ras Nene and his associates, Shifu, and the late Tutu, instilled fear in the hearts of men

Netizens also confirmed that Ras Nene was feared by a lot of people during his heydays as a street thug

Veteran Kumawood star, Kwaku Manu, in an interview with Zionfelix, passed some interesting comments about popular comedian and skit maker Ras Nene.

Kwaku Manu Confirms Ras Nene Was A Feared Street Thug Photo source: kwakumanubob, official_ras_nene

The veteran actor told Zion that Ras Nene and his gang were feared in Old Tafo. According to Kwaku Manu, he knew Ras Nene long before he ventured into movie-making.

He mentioned that Ras Nene and his long-time friends, Shifu and the late Tutu, were greatly feared in the community. "You could not look at their faces twice," Kwaku told Zion.

Earlier, Ras Nene had revealed to Delay how terrifying he was in his youthful days. The comedian was a guest on The Delay Show, which aired on Sunday 15th, January 2023.

He told the host that he was involved in a lot of illegal activities during his heydays and committed crimes like smuggling and racketeering. According to Nene, he found God and put that lifestyle behind him.

Ras Nene's Notorious Days Sparks Reactions

Gifty Nkrumah Boatemah said:

Yeah it's true , then time at kumasi Tafo 4 miles, I remember his gang Nene, Alaska, Sabaato n the others hmmm it wasn't easy

Kwabena Kwarteng Isaac commented:

Kwaku it's true, when u're around methodist church area, down to Abono and u hear that ofa 'Nene' (popular name} is around, ur heart beats faster than expected and u're closer to heart Attack

Rodney Hughes also wrote:

This is somehow true .. I’m an old student of Okess ,Tafo .. And you dare not see him and en gang for 4 miles or Ahenebronum

