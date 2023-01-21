Zionfelix paid a visit to the Shai Hills Resource Reserve in Accra and got the surprise of his life when a tour guide showed him a snake

The blogger got peeps laughing when he suddenly took to his heels at top speed upon seeing the reptile

Zion shared the video on his Instagram page, and it garnered over 20k views, 20k likes and hundreds of hilarious comments

Popular Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix, had peeps screaming with laughter at a tourist reserve he visited.

Zionfelix Runs At Top Speed After Seeing Snake Photo Source: Zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Zion and his entourage paid a visit to the Shai Hills Resource Reserve located at Doryumu in the Shai Osudoku District in the Greater Accra Region.

A tour guide took Zion and his friends around the plush reserve, and it was all fun and games until Zion had the scare of his life.

An unaware Zion was seated on a bench, having his rest after a long walk around the reserve. The tour guide suddenly brought out a snake which sent ripples of shock down Zion's spine, and he immediately took to his heels.

The blogger ran at a top speed which surprised even himself. He shared the video on Instagram with the caption:

I never knew I could run and jump like this Only this snake can bring out this talent in me

Netizens teased Zion for running and dropped hilarious comments. The video went viral and garnered over 20k views, 20k likes and hundreds of comments.

Folks Tease Zionfelix

kwameampofo_studios said:

Only God knows how many times I Watch this video

belle_reverie_boutique commented:

someone said temple run Shai Hills version

babytanae also wrote:

Murifa dont run ,murifa dont run

mrsankamah_ also said:

Where r u running to? 3tw3 aaa, anka wadi awie..!

Zionfelix Builds A Plush Mansion For His Parents

In another story, Zionfelix recently built a house as a New Year gift and shared photos of it on social media.

Zionfelix has now revealed that he bought the house for his parents and posted a video which showed how his dad took him on a virtual tour of the residence.

Several netizens were impressed by the kind gesture from the popular YouTuber and took to the comments of the post to share their thoughts.

Source: YEN.com.gh