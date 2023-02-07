Kidi, in a video, tried to teach his young son, Zane Pidgin English, and it warmed the hearts of his fans

In the TikTok video, the pair were seated in a vehicle and bonded through the hilarious learning process

Zane tried to repeat Pidgin sentences to his dad, making cute and funny utterances which got netizens laughing

Popular Afrobeats singer and songwriter, Kidi, warmed hearts with a TikTok video that showed him teaching his son, Zane, how to speak Pidgin English.

The heartwarming clip, which was filmed by Kidi while he and Zane were seated in a vehicle, became a hit on social media, capturing the hearts of Kidi's fans.

In the video, Kidi can be seen interacting with Zane, teaching him words and phrases in Pidgin as the young boy repeats them in a hilarious manner that gets Kidi laughing. The proud father bonded with his cute little boy, captivating the attention of his fans.

The video, filmed in the cosy setting of a vehicle, garnered loads of likes and interactions. At the time of this publication, the video had 11.2k likes, 150 comments and 10,000 views. Kidi's efforts to teach his son Pidgin have earned him a reputation as a devoted father.

Kidi and Zane Stir Reactions

Awura wrote:

Zane is a whole vibethe way I laughed out loud

TinaCelyb commented:

ago dey go to the car is Kumasi pidgin

Ewurama also reacted:

I go dey go to the car ..Zane won't kill us oo

@MaaDear0 wrote:

I go dey go to the car please tell Zane to do a video for me on my birthday in April wai

user ecstaticglorie commented:

naaa Zane has become my favorite person . he's creating his own pidgin

