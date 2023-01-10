Celebrated Ghanaian YouTuber Zionfelix recently built a house as a New Year gift and shared photos of it on social media

Zionfelix has now revealed that he bought the house for his parents and posted a video which showed how his dad took him on a virtual tour of the residence

Several netizens were impressed by the kind gesture from the popular YouTuber and took to the comments of the post to share their thoughts

Ghanaian YouTuber Zionfelix amazed many when he shared a video showing how he built a house for his parents. The video also showed how his dad took him on a virtual property tour and flaunted the various features of the house.

Zionfelix's dad takes the YouTuber on a virtual property tour of the house he built for his parents. Photo credit: Zionfelix TV

Zionfelix's dad showed the living area, bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchen and compound. The YouTuber was impressed with the house and confessed how happy he was that the construction artisans put his money to good use.

Netizens react to the house Zionfelix built for his parents

Several netizens were impressed with what Zionfelix has done for his parents and shared their thoughts in the comments. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Josephine Arthur said:

Zion, God bless you for honouring your parents and making them proud. They say charity begins at home and you've done exactly that Keep going higher❤️

Hate is a burden commented:

Zion, your junior sister is a photocopy of your father. God bless you bruh. I hope and pray God gives me the strength to do the same for my mum.

Prissy Ohemaa TV remarked:

God bless you onua. I'm really proud of you for what u have done for your parents. Even if I don’t like some of your videos, I will still watch them to get you more views because I know you will use the money for good stuff like this. God bless you again

Source: YEN.com.gh