Sarkodie was on a Twitter Space in the late hours of Friday, 20th January 2022, with some Sark Nation fans, and he replied to Shatta's comments on his Bob Marley Feature

Shatta Wale earlier said Sarkodie had featured a ghost in a bid to throw shade at his collaboration with the reggae legend

Sarkodie has however, said that Shatta's comment was a compliment and that he had no problem with it

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has addressed some remarks Shatta Wale made about his feature with Bob Marley.

Sarkodie Replies Shatta Wale After Bob Marley Comments

Earlier, Shatta Wale, during an interview at Luv FM in Kumasi, reacted to Sarkodie featuring on Bob Marley and The Wailers' Stir It Up remake and said the rapper had done a song with a ghost.

A remark many folks found rude and distasteful. On the evening of Friday, 20th January 2022, the day the tune was officially released, Sarkodie joined a Twitter Space to celebrate the collaboration with his fan base Sark Nation.

A fan asked Sarkodie to address Shatta's comments on the feature as she felt it was a snide remark. Sarkodie, however, said he saw Shatta's comment as a compliment and had no issue with it.

Many folks felt Sarkodie did not want to have any altercation with Shatta Wale and admired his maturity.

On Wednesday, 18th January 2023, Ghanaians were left stunned when the official handle of reggae legend Bob Marley tweeted that a remake of Stir It Up was set to be released on Friday, 20th January 2022, with Sarkodie featuring on it.

Sarkodie's Reply To Shatta Wale Sparks Reactions

officialmaxjoe

King Sark de3 forget ooooh. Man is way ahead of his time. Very Matured

N_kay also admired him:

Ahh guy wei dier nadwene mu dc ooo. My God

plange_web also wrote:

This Sarkodie guy is toooo matured n deep . Waaat. At this point falling back to shattas pained comments won’t help him and the industry again.. this guy Reeaacch

Sarkodie Almost Rejected The Bob Marley Feature

In another story, Sarkodie opened up about his feature on Bob Marley and The Wailers' Stir It Up remake and made interesting revelations on how it happened.

The Ghanaian rapper claims he almost rejected the feature because he felt he was not worthy enough to rap next to Bob Marley.

On Wednesday, 18th January 2023, the official account of the late Bob Marley announced the collaboration, and it sent chills of excitement down the spines of Ghanaians.

