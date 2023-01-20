Popular Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has disclosed his reasons for creating the 'London Bridge' song

The song, which was meant to be a diss song for Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, Shatta Wale says, is not about him

His statements have sparked massive reactions on social media as many try to fish out his intentions behind the diss song

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has revealed that his recent diss song titled London bridge was not targeted at popular Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon.

Shatta Wale and Kwadwo Sheldon engaged in beef. Photo Source: @shattawalenima @kwadwosheldon

Source: Instagram

In an exclusive interview on Luv 99.5FM, Shatta Wale revealed that the song was about his experiences in London and the memorable times he has been in London.

He reiterated that the song was not about Kwadwo Sheldon and he would not create a song for the YouTuber since he is not as relevant as J. Cole.

He further stated that sometimes the YouTuber makes remarks that do not order well with him. The 'On God' hitmaker stated that he sometimes talks about him in a disrespectful way on his YouTube Channel.

However, Shatta Wale's explanation has generated diverse conversations online as many try to fish out his reasons for creating the 'London Bridge' song.

Reactions as netizens watch a video of Shatta Wale explaining the diss song he made for Kwadwo Sheldon

@joe_atteen stated:

This be the best NONFA I ever hear for my life inside. Kyer3 s3, no correlation. Wow!!

@cediben remarked:

I've watched it several times. Can someone tell me what Shatta is trying to say? Cos eii

@blinksdallas stated:

Aaaaahhhh... What at all was he saying? Chaley this is serious oooooooo... Eeeeiiiiii

@kaytoons_studio remarked:

if “confused” was a person

@oh_dipsy_di33r commented:

cracks me up

@KhojoDompe said:

Me I don’t get what he’s saying oooo…

Shatta Wale's explanation has sparked massive reactions on social media as many wondered about its correlation to the questions being asked by the interviewer at the radio station.

Shatta Wale Vs Kwadwo Sheldon: Dancehall artiste releases diss song for YouTuber

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale and Kwadwo Sheldon have been in the trends on social media after the duo got involved in a heated exchange on social media.

It all started when Sheldon criticised the self-acclaimed dancehall king for defending Meek Mill's Jubilee House video.

This came after Meek Mill, during his stay in Ghana, shared a music video that he recorded at the Jubilee House, which is the official residence of the president of Ghana.

