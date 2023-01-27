Yaw Dabo, the founder of Dabo Soccer Academy, in an interview with Saddick Adams, opened up about enforcing discipline in his team

The Kumawood actor mentioned that he was very particular about discipline and said he does not allow his players to keep rasta hairdos

Dabo noted that he was a disciplined person, and so he expected players from his academy to model his way of life

Famous Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo, in an interview, disclosed to Saddick Adams the high code of conduct he holds players from his team, Dabo Soccer Academy to.

The actor said he was big on discipline and was not a fan of rasta hairdos and other hairstyles he described as rascal hairstyles. He mentioned that he was a morally upright person and did not tolerate uncouth lifestyles and immoral acts.

Dabo said if a player from his academy showed up to camp in a rasta hairdo he would slap and sack him from the team. He added that he does not allow the players to keep mobile devices and would not hesitate to seize them if they sneaked them in.

The actor explained that the players were young, so it was necessary to instil discipline in them. According to him, football was a sport that required players to be highly disciplined if they wanted to succeed.

Dabo's comments did not sit well with some folks as they felt his management style was too harsh, whiles others felt it was the way to go.

Folks React To Dabo's Management Style

LEGEND SPORTS did not agree with Dabo

This modern world you can’t seize the young lads phone .. the phone will even help them to watch some highlights which willm help the

Dr Rabbi praised him:

My man ...I admire him alot❤

Antwi Cosmos was not too pleased:

Look at him slapping someone, matches box bi

