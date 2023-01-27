Yaw Dabo, in an interview with Saddick Adams on Thursday, 26th January 2023, called folks who spend hours watching television lazy

Saddick Adams invited Dabo to speak about his academy, Dabo Soccer Academy, and he touched on the need for individuals who want to succeed to work hard

His comments caused a massive stir on social media as folks were not too pleased with his statement

Famous Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo, has admonished folks to work hard in order to achieve their goals. Speaking to Saddick Adams in an interview, the actor mentioned that if an individual spends even an hour watching movies, then that individual is lazy.

Yaw Dabo calls out folks who waste time watching movies Photo Source: Yaw Dabo on Facebook, yawdabo_adnekesiedaily on Instagram

He highlighted discipline as one of the key prerequisites for success in life. Dabo was invited by renowned sports journalist Saddick Adams to speak about his football academy, Dabo Soccer Academy.

He spoke about the challenges of running a business and revealed that doing business in Ghana was hard. Dabo advised that it was necessary for one to be dedicated and passionate before pursuing a business venture.

According to Dabo, the modern world was a money-centric one, so it was not wise for folks to waste precious time on frivolous pursuits. Dabo's statement regarding watching movies enraged some folks as they found his comment unreasonable.

Yaw Dabo Angers Peeps

Unknown Soja asked him:

Aboa don’t you sit and watch your football players for 90 minutes

mainruler wrote:

Kids clothing is not expensive so you talk anyhow

kobbyerny commented:

Sia man is not movie makes you who you are today

wrote:

Den adey watch more than 20 hours buh adey take pay every week in dollars not cedis

Hope&pray reacted:

U b actor so If they don’t watch movie how u go get money …what if the job too no dey .

Yaw Dabo visits Former President John Agyekum Kufuor

In another story, Yaw Dabo, in a video, paid a visit to former president John Agyekum Kufuor at his residence and spoke to him about his soccer academy.

Dabo, who is the founder of the Dabo Soccer Academy, bragged about his teams' exploits to the former president and got him laughing.

The actor's academy was founded in late 2020 but already seems to be growing at a massive rate as Dabo receives support from influential individuals.

