Ayisha Modi, alongside GH Mouthpiece, was crowned Development Queen of Sowutoum on Sunday, 29th January 2023, and Wendy Shay performed at the event

The singer showed up at the ceremony in a tight green outfit with flame designs all over them and thrilled folks at the occasion with some good music

Netizens, however, found her outfit inappropriate for the event and dropped interesting opinions on the hot attire

Ghanaian socialite Ayisha Modi on Sunday, 29th January 2023, together with blogger Gh Mouthpiece, was crowned Development Queen of Sowutoum. Attending the grand ceremony were important public figures like Kwaku Manu, Bullet, Zack, wendy Shay and others.

Wendy Shay stole the show as she took to the stage to perform. She thrilled the large crowd at the coronation grounds with some spectacular music from her large catalogue of hit songs.

The seasoned singer was fashionably and uniquely dressed in an attire that made her stand out at the event.

She slayed in a tight green jumpsuit and shorts while wearing a long pair of high heel shoes. Zionfelix, the official blogger for the occasion, shared a video of Wendy Shay's performance on his Instagram page, and peeps were not too pleased with Wendy's dress code.

Many opined that she could have worn an attire more befitting for the grand occasion.

Wendy Shay's Outfit Sets Tongues Wagging

akosua_brown_shuga commented:

Normal person won’t even wear this Togo dress bye

alanle7755 was not impressed:

How can you dress like this to a coronation . She can do better

missjfabulous also said:

How can you wear this cloth to this big event..shame on you

k_gyamfi123 wrote:

Branding is everything @bullet_rufftown Wendy is extremely beautiful U need to invest in her very wellthank u

