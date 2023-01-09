'Haters In Tears' hitmaker Wendy Shay has become the centre of debate after a video from her concert went viral on social media

In the video, ravers from her concert dubbed Shay Concert were being lashed and beaten by security for breaking through the crowd control barricade

The video has sparked massive reactions on social media as many question Wendy Shay's influence on the security personnel

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Award-winning Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Shay, held her much-anticipated concert on January 7, 2023 and a viral video of security men and the military caning and lashing fans has caused massive stir on social media.

Wendy Shay concert held at the West Hills Mall. Photo Source: @wendyshayofficial

Source: Instagram

In the video, ravers who stood right behind the crowd control baricade broke through the baricade as this caught the attention of the security rpesent.

This resulted in the security and military personnel to whip and lash the crowd in a quest to discipline them.

Wendy Shay, who was headlining the concert called on the security to desist from the act as it could result in a serious incident such as a stempede or even a casualty.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Unfortunately, they did not heed to her cry, as her manager, Bullet joined in and pleaded with the security to stop as he urged the crowd to be disciplined.

Bullet then whisked Wendy Shay off the stage as the situation got out of control.

Reactions as security discipline partygoers at Wendy Shay's concert

@koboateng said:

Them for just drag one of them into the crowd

@_lawslaw stated:

Like dem for just drag of the security guys into the crowd.

@I_Am_Winter remarked:

So the crowd no get sense drag the security inside the crowd. This thing dey vex

@ikem86ikem said:

Oooh yawa, this is really bad @wendyshaygh

@yaoalee stated:

Sikof Wendy shay them go beat me like this ??? this life no balance

@ohene_ok remarked:

That is why you should always be a back bencher

@kostastrornu said:

the dj tear me

@post_nobill commented:

The Dj fool pass them all. Call the securityyyyy

Meanwhile, the video has sparked public outrage as many question the role of the security personnel at the concert.

Wendy Shay Shakes Behind Vigorously In Silky Outfit At Black Sherif's Concert, Videos Go Viral

Meanwhile, in another story, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian dancehall artiste Wendy Shay turned heads online after videos of her stellar performance at the recently held maiden concert of Black Sherif.

In the video, she was captured rocking a star-studded outfit. It was a black pair of shorts and a sleeveless crop top. She wore a tulle pair of stockings so as to cover the revealing skin on her legs.

Her demeanour and poise on stage have gotten many Ghanaians comparing her to the late dancehall artist Ebony.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh