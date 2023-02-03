Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya, has opened up about how he became a YouTuber and how he quit his 9-5 job

Wode Maya was interviewed by Gabe The Sharkboy, and he revealed that his job was paying him $2000, which is over GH₵24k

Ghana's biggest YouTuber encouraged young people to persevere and work hard in whatever field they found themselves in

Popular Youtuber, Wode Maya, has revealed how he transformed his side hustle on YouTube into a full-time career.

In an exclusive interview with YouTube sensation, Gabe The Sharkboy, Maya confessed that, despite earning a comfortable salary of $2000 a month in his corporate job, he was earning between $100 to $200 from his YouTube channel, which he was running part-time.

However, he soon realized that he could make much more if he went full-time on YouTube. According to Wode Maya, he quit his job after pondering the idea for a while.

Maya revealed that his bold decision to leave the stability and security of his job has paid off. He brought to light how his channel surged in subscribers and views after he went full-time on YouTube.

The YouTuber is currently one of the top-earning YouTubers in Africa. Maya bragged that he even earns more in a day than the monthly salary of some doctors.

In the interview, Maya expressed his gratitude for the opportunities YouTube has brought him and encouraged others to follow their dreams and take risks. He advised folks interested in YouTubing to put their fears away and venture into the content creation space.

Wode Maya Inspires Folks

True Yarn commented:

I met Maya two years ago in Accra mall and till today we still chat. One of the most humble down to earth person. Am so happy to see black men support each others to grow as opposed to the rat race and competition ✊

Richard Caulker wrote:

Great to see 2 of my favourite YouTubers exchanging ideas. More power to you both.

Alheri Ebenezer said:

This is so inspiring, YouTube is hard work, be patient and keep building your brand and you will make it one day ❤

