Kwaw Kese shared a video on his Instagram that caused a huge stir as it showed his underaged son driving his Range Rover

The rapper shared the video in a bid to promote his new song Win, as he and his kids were jamming to it in the vehicle

Kwaw received massive backlash from netizens as they were not pleased with the act and pointed out it was illegal

Ghanaian musician, Kwaw Kese, caused a massive stir on social media after he shared a video of him allowing his underage son to drive his Range Rover on the streets of Accra.

Kwaw Kese Allows His Underage Son To Drive His Range Rover

Source: Instagram

The video, which was taken by the rapper, showed the young boy behind the wheel of the luxury vehicle, with Kwaw Kese sitting in the passenger seat.

To make matters worse, the musician had two other kids also in the back seat without seat belts.

The video sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for the musician to be held accountable for his actions.

Folks pointed out that in Ghana, it was illegal for a person under the age of 18 to obtain a driver's license and added that it was also a criminal offence to allow an underage driver to operate a motor vehicle on public roads.

Netizens further argued that the fact that the young girls were not wearing seat belts while travelling in the car put their safety at risk.

See Video Here

Kwaw Kese Sparks Outrage

izod_king commented:

You are constantly insulting leaders about their behavior and decisions….. as a responsible father you shouldn’t allow your son who is less than 18 years to drive

bra_kwesi said:

None of the kids have a seatbelt on. Why do you put your kids in such a risky situation for “likes” on the internet?

nanaosei65701 commented:

It's illegal to minors drive especially with other kids in the car hmm

Kwaw Kese Claims He Contributed To Stonebwoy's Music Career; Says He Put Him On

In another story, Kwaw Kese has recounted how he contributed to Stonebwoy's career back when the dancehall star was in Junior High School.

The rapper added that he featured Stonebwoy on multiple songs that propelled him to higher heights and felt peeved about not being recognized as a big contributor to the growth of the Ghanaian music industry.

Kwaw's claims which were made in a Facebook Live session sparked reactions on social media as folks debated whether his claim was true or not.

Source: YEN.com.gh