R2Bees appeared at the plush Garage Lounge in East Legon for the Easter edition of the Afro Paradise party

Gyakie was among several stars who joined the seasoned hiplife duo to support them

A video of Gyakie fangirling as Omar Sterling performed has popped up online

Gyakie, Ghana's little songbird and daughter of highlife legend Nana Acheampong, has shown fans her love for rap music.

The songstress was present at R2Bees' latest event at the Garage Lounge in Accra, together with her team and several other stars who came to support the seasoned hiplife duo.

R2Bees performed many hit songs from their expansive hiplife and highlife catalogue dating back to 2009 when their first album, Da Revolution, dropped.

Gyakie and Omar Sterling Photo source: X/Gyakie, X/OmarSterling

Source: Twitter

Gyakie exhibits her love for Omar Sterling

Singer Gyakie has always been vocal about her love for the bossy and philosophical rapper Omar Sterling.

In 2021, when Gyakie released her debut body of work, Seed EP, she confessed that Omar Sterling had inspired two songs from the project.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Gyakie was spotted in the VIP section rattling the lyrics of Omar Sterling's Bayla Boys Company off his critically acclaimed album Same Earth Different Worlds.

In another video that stunned many fans, the singer, who is set to release her new album, joined a chill Omar Sterling on stage to perform the track with him.

Fans react to Gyakie's video rapping Omar Sterling's song

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens who shared their admiration for Gyakie.

Abenaa❤️‍Boahemaa said:

Fine gals only oooo ❤️my love for r2bees always increased 2 minutes biaa ❤️

~Official~America~ wrote:

Same earth different world globaaaaaaaaal

_birthday0 noted:

Mugeez not talking but he b the real bad man

Gyakie returns to Kumasi after a busy Grammy weekend

Earlier, YEN.com.gh spotted Gyakie at the 66th Grammy weekend in Los Angeles as she interacted with colleagues and other top industry professionals, including Bose Ogulu Burna Boy's mum.

After an eventful stint at the Grammys, Gyakie flew back to her birthplace, Kumasi, for a wind-down with her father and friends.

Source: YEN.com.gh