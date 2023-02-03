Kwaw Kese has recounted how he contributed to Stonebwoy's career back when the dancehall star was in Junior High School

The rapper added that he featured Stonebwoy on multiple songs that propelled him to higher heights and felt peeved about not being recognized as a big contributor to the growth of the Ghanaian music industry

Kwaw's claims which were made in a Facebook Live session sparked reactions on social media as folks debated whether his claim was true or not

Ghanaian rapper, Kwaw Kese, made a claim in a Facebook Live session that came as a surprise to many Ghanaian music lovers.

The rapper claimed that he contributed to the successful career of reggae and dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, when the latter was in Junior High School and in need of help.

Kwaw Kese claims he not only provided Stonebwoy with resources and support but also featured him on multiple songs, giving him the exposure and recognition he needed to launch his career.

According to Kwaw Kese, he met Stonebwoy at a studio during the latter's early years in JHS and provided him with support and guidance when no one was willing to help him.

Kese, who was already a well-established artiste at the time, claims he took Stonebwoy under his wing and provided him with the resources and support needed to help kickstart his music career.

Kwaw Kese was peeved about not being recognized for his contribution to the Ghanaian music space and went on a long rant.

Kwaw Kese's claims have sparked a heated debate on social media, with many asking questions about the extent of his contributions and the impact they may have had on Stonebwoy's career.

Kwaw Kese Sparks Reactions

Nana Ofori Amanfo wrote:

U no get receipt for that Kwaw that's why we keep saying s3 wo boa nipa a Chairman gye RECEIPT for evidence sake oo Abodam cos human beings no get rememberance

Paa Dogo commented:

I always pray to God almighty to forgive some people, for they don't know what they are doing. At the right time the truth shall reveal it self.

Foster Kwaku Adjei Walker

This is the reason Nigerian music and movies have taken place everywhere because they respect their legend

