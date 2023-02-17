Lil Win paid a visit to the Tema Methodist Day Senior High School and performed for the students

The actor, who also dabbles in music, was invited by the school's management to perform at an entertainment show at the school premises

Lil Win performed some of his biggest hit songs and excited the large crowd of students who swarmed around him

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actor and musician Lil Win sent the students of Tema Methodist Day Senior High School into a frenzy with his electrifying performance at an entertainment event at the school's premises.

Lil Win Performs At Tema Methodist Day Senior High School Photo Source: officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

The highly-anticipated appearance of the versatile star had the entire student body brimming with excitement, and they were not disappointed.

The talented entertainer, who is known for his infectious energy and catchy tunes, had the crowd on their feet with his energetic performance.

From the moment he hit the stage, the students sang along to every word and danced to every beat of popular Lil Win tunes like Azonto Ghost, Mama Boss Papa, among others.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Lil Win's music is a favourite among young people in Ghana, and Tema Methodist Day Senior High School students were no exception.

As the performance reached its peak, the students could no longer contain their excitement. They rushed towards the stage, creating a frenzy that engulfed the entire venue.

Lil Win, who is no stranger to adoring crowds, was thrilled by the reaction of the students. They lifted him up and carried him through the crowd, treating him like a king.

From videos shared by Lil Win on his Instagram page, it was clear that the actor's performance was a massive success, as the students left the venue buzzing with excitement.

The event organized by the school's management provided students with a fun and engaging experience outside of the classroom.

Netizens Admire Lil Win

abena3782 wrote:

I can Feel the love in the air❤️

marshall20160147 said:

Lilwin❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️I appreciate your talents. Very raw. The best from . I am a Nigerian though I don’t understand Twi. I love all your movies

naziruumar749 wrote:

Boosu Ghana love's you, majority love's you

Lil Win Reveals How Dr Likee And His Crew Refused To Work With Him

In another story, Lil Win, in an interview, opened up about his relationship with Dr Likee and his crew and revealed how they refused to work with him.

The actor mentioned that he did not have any personal issues with Dr Likee and his crew and said he was open to working with them.

Lil Win previously made some comments about Dr Likee and other YouTubers, which did not sit well with a lot of people.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh