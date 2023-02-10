Lil Win, in an interview, opened up about his relationship with Dr Likee and his crew and revealed how they refused to work with him

The actor mentioned that he did not have any personal issues with Dr Likee and his crew and said he was open to working with them

Lil Win previously made some comments about Dr Likee and other YouTubers, which did not sit well with a lot of people

Popular comedian and Kumawood actor, Lil Win, has made an interesting revelation that has set tongues wagging. In an interview, he revealed that Dr Likee and his crew had refused to work with him. According to Lil Win, this was due to comments he made about YouTube skit actors in the past.

Some months ago, Lil Win went on a long rant in an Instagram Live about YouTube skit actors and their craft. He belittled their star power and stated that a YouTube skit actor could never be as popular as veteran actors like himself and Yaw Dabo.

This apparently did not sit well with Dr Likee and his crew, who are some of the most popular skit makers on the platform. Per Lil Win's words, they decided to distance themselves from him and refused to work with him.

Lil Win revealed that he was supposed to be on a project with Dr Likee and his crew, but the film's producer informed him that Dr Likee and his entourage were not open to working with him because of his comments regarding YouTube skit actors.

Lil Win's revelation has caused a massive stir among Ghanaian movie fans, with many of them taking sides. Some defended Lil Win, and others sided with Dr Likee and his crew.

Those who supported Lil Win argued that he had the right to express his opinion, while others believed his comments about YouTube skit actors were offensive and disrespectful.

Despite the backlash, Lil Win stood by his earlier comments and maintained that he was right. He has stated that he was, however, still open to working with Dr Likee and his crew in the future.

Lil Win And Dr Likee Rift Sparks Reactions

fastogh wrote:

Lil Wayne, you trust yourself too much aaba. Why

Philcokk commented:

Buh seriously people really don't get knowledge at all. Listen to the guy carefully. He's really not hating anyone he's stating facts. The guy is deep

Quequ Bhima sided with Dr Likee:

liwin is the best actor in GH and I’m a big fan. Buh the manner he goes about discussing Akabenezer smacks of jealousy Aka no get his time, on God

