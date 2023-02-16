In a video that surfaced on social media, Shatta Wale showed his funny side as he danced with a pretty lady

In the light-hearted footage, the dancehall star had fun as he wiggled his body to a melodious instrumental

The video and Shatta's dance moves sparked hilarious reactions on social media as folks admired the music icon's bubbly nature

Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, has left fans in stitches after a hilarious video of him dancing with a lady went viral on social media.

In the video, which has since garnered thousands of views on social media, the On God hitmaker danced energetically with a lady while wearing a brightly-coloured pullover sweater. The lady, who appeared to be a fan of the artiste, matched Shatta Wale's moves with equal enthusiasm, and the pair laughed and joked throughout the dance routine.

Shatta Wale, who is known for his flamboyant personality and entertaining lifestyle, has been praised by fans for his willingness to let loose and have fun without feeling too big. Many have commented on the video, expressing their admiration for the Shatta's down-to-earth attitude and infectious energy.

Others praised the musician for his dance moves, with some even suggesting that he should consider a career in comedy.

Shatta Wale Sparks Reactions

Folks Stop Mourning, Leave Funeral Grounds To Jam On The Streets With Shatta Wale

In another story, Shatta Wale proved that he was undoubtedly the king of the streets as he caused massive traffic on the streets of Kumasi.

A funeral being held nearby was brought to a standstill as mourners suddenly left to join Shatta Wale on the streets.

Shatta and his entourage arrived in a long convoy, and the large crowd surrounded them, drumming and dancing while chanting Shatta's name.

