Kumawood actor Big Akwess expressed disappointment in the Nana Addo administration in a video

The actor said if he died, he would go to hell because he voted for Nana Addo and the New Patriotic Party, calling them a disappointment

The actor's comments have sparked funny reactions on social media, with many folks telling him to live with his decision

Controversial Ghanaian actor, Big Akwess, in a recent video, claimed that he would end up in hell if he were to die because of his decision to vote for Nana Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Big Akwess Expresses Disappointment In Nana Addo And NPP Photo Source: Big Akwess (Facebook) Rebecca Addo (Twitter)

In the video, which has since gone viral, Big Akwess, whose real name is Christian Akwasi Asamoah, expressed his disappointment in the current government. He stated that they have failed to deliver on their promises and have made life harder for Ghanaians.

The actor went on to say that he regrets ever supporting Nana Addo and the NPP and that if he were to die, he knows he would be going to hell for his actions. He added that if heaven truly exists, he does not deserve to be there when he leaves earth.

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing their amusement at the actor's words, while others have criticized him for making such a statement..

Big Akwess Sparks Reactions

Samuel Quainoo said:

voting and campaigning for Nana Addo and serving Nana agradaa oooo this man knows why he will go ampa

Don simon kebab commeneted:

Instead of you to talk about sika gari, you’re talking about Akuffo Addo

Sopaato King said:

My own storyline oooo , soo disappointed la

princessakurugu also reacted:

true talk paa my brother me too oo

Big Akwes Slaps Frank Naro At Celebrity Football Gala, Video Emerges

In another story, a video of Big Akwes slapping Frank Naro at the celebrity football gala, which was held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, has gone viral.

The incident occurred after Frank Naro approached Wayoosi's stand and greeted everyone excluding Big Akwes.

Ghanaians have condemned the poor actions of Big Akwes as they call him out on social media.

