Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo caused a massive stir after she shared a video shaking her backside

The video had some folks questioning her newly found Muslim faith and said it was against the teachings of Islam

Others, however, found nothing wrong with Poloo's video and said she should feel free and do her thing

Controversial Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo, has caused a stir once again with a video she shared on her Instagram page. In the video, the pretty actress wore a short outfit whiles she excitedly shook her backside.

Akuapem Poloo Shakes Backside Photo Source: akuapem_poloo

Source: Instagram

While some saw nothing wrong with the video, others criticized her for indulging in behaviour Islam frowns upon.

Many Muslim folks felt that her behaviour was not in line with the teachings of Islam. They criticized her for going contrary to the rules of her newfound faith. Some said the video was against Islam and the values it represents.

On the other hand, some people enjoyed Poloo's bubbly personality and the way she presented herself. They believed that her actions should not be judged because people have no moral right to judge fellow humans.

Akuapem Poloo, known in private life as Rosemond Brown, converted from Christianity to Islam in 2022 and promised to do away with her old ways. Her video resulted in a heated debate.

See Video Here

Akuapem Poloo Causes Stir

donrunzmusic was not pleased:

Allah they watch you ooo

akuapem_poloo responded to donrunzmusic, saying:

@donrunzmusic SAME ALLAH BROUGHT ME THE CONTACT TO FEED ME INSTEAD OF STEALING GET OFF MY BACK

callme_liljasonn supported her:

I really love this girl since the day i was born❤️❤️. Such a beautiful lady

most8791killer said:

Baby i hope you never backslide from your new found faith.

