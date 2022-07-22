Ghanaian actress and socialite, Akuapem Poloo, has been spotted wearing a revealing outfit for an interview

Ghanaian actress and socialite Rosemond Brown, well-known as Akuapem Poloo, has been spotted wearing a revealing outfit to a show.

She was a guest for Michy's show, Movement Showbiz on Chairman Wontumi's station, Movement TV.

Akuapem Poloo. Photo Source: @akuapem_poloo

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram handle of Michy, Akuapem Poloo was seen wearing an all-black leather outfit.

She wore a long-sleeve black leather shirt with a pair of tight black leather trousers. She wore green heels to match her outfit for the night.

The striking thing about her look was she revealing her neon green bra under her shirt. Akuapem Poloo had unbuttoned her shirt all the way through her mid-section to add some swag to her look.

She walked on set with so much confidence and elegance as she greeted and hugged her co-panellists, Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger, NaaNa Blu, and the host of the show, Michelle Diamond aka Michy.

Some reactions on social media

palaceghofficial said:

ah Polo paaa

4342_josephine said:

Sweet poloo nie❤️

doris.hug commented:

Awwn poloo❤️❤️

nanamadeinchina said:

okayyyy

Source: YEN.com.gh