Social media sensation, Nana Tonardo, has flaunted his beautiful daughter in an Instagram post

A proud Tonardo shared photos of the lovely young lady sitting on his lap and captioned the post with a beautiful message

The post caught the attention of social media users, who were impressed by the young lady's pretty looks and praised Tonardo

Popular Ghanaian social media personality and influencer, Nana Tonardo, won the admiration of social media users after he shared beautiful photos of his adorable daughter.

In the photos he shared on his Instagram page, a proud Tonardo was seated in a chair with a broad smile while the young lady sat on his lap.

From the background of the photos and the outfit father and daughter wore, it looked like the adorable pair were at an event. Tonardo was sharply dressed in an expensive-looking suit and a pair of large sunglasses.

His daughter also looked ravishing in her peach cold shoulder sleeve dress. She complemented her pretty outfit with a pair of glasses that matched that of her dad's.

Tonardo captioned the post saying :

Life is short, Anything could happen, and it usually does. If You tell the truth, You don't have to remember. No excuse for lying, no matter how gifted You are .. Focus on being the best version of You. FATHER AND DAUGHTER VIBE #Myinvestement

The post garnered over 7k likes and hundreds of comments. Followers of the social media sensation praised him for raising his daughter into a beautiful young woman.

Fans Admire Tonardo's Pretty Daughter

ahwene_pa_glamour admired her:

Nana please give her a sibling. We the odiii disciples can’t wait for that news

mzznyakoaapapabi also wrote:

Odiiiiii and his female version!ur daughter is beautiful ankasa!

99greensouls commented:

Just imagine you get issue plus this sweet lady here. Only God can save you from Tonardo

queen_rabidoll_ also reacted:

She is very beautiful and your photocopy

lafiera_2010 commented:

You are blessed .Concentrate your energy to keep taking care of your princess and don't let distractions destroy your image.

