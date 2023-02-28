Blakk Rasta, during his Urban Blend show on 3FM, played and jammed to Shatta Wale's latest song Bad Man

Videos of Blakk Rasta enjoying Shatta Wale's music went viral, and it came as a surprise to many folks as Blakk Rasta and Wale have had issues in the past

Music lovers praised Blakk Rasta for the gesture, saying the music industry needs unity and togetherness to grow

Controversial radio presenter and musician Blakk Rasta surprised fans on his popular Urban Blend show on 3FM when he played and jammed to Shatta Wale's latest hit single, Bad Man. The move shocked many, as Blakk Rasta and Shatta Wale have had a rocky relationship in the past.

Videos of Blakk Rasta nodding and grooving to the popular song quickly went viral on social media, with fans expressing excitement at the rare display of unity in the music industry. Some fans even praised the radio host for putting his differences aside and embracing Shatta Wale's music.

Speaking on the show, Blakk Rasta admired Shatta Wale's talent and unique dancehall style.

The display of unity and camaraderie among musicians has been well received by fans of both artists, with many calling for more collaborations between the two. This move by Blakk Rasta has been seen as a step in the right direction for the industry, which is plagued by infighting and petty rivalries.

The History Between Blakk Rasta And Shatta Wale

In the past, Blakk Rasta had described Shatta Wale's music as "noise" and had criticized the artiste for his controversial lyrics and public behaviour. This led to a feud between the two musicians. Blakk Rasta and Shatta also had issues regarding an album cover Blakk Rasta claimed Shatta had accused him of stealing.

Blakk Rasta's Embracement of Shatta Wale's Music Shocks Fans

Perseverance commented:

When the music hits, your enemies will eventually become your fan. #Respect# Blakk #Rasta

Akwesi Chase Blackmon wrote:

criticize and promote good combo

Cliff_B said:

If you can’t beat then join them #sm4lyf❤️

