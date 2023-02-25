Shatta Wale: ECG Takes His Lights As He Danced Vibrantly To His Unreleased Song, Hilarious Video Causes Stir
- 'Hajia Bintu' hitmaker Shatta Wale has lamented about the importance of making money as an individual living in Ghana
- His statement comes at the back of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) taking his lights while he gave fans a snippet into his yet-to-released banger
- The video has generated a lot of comments from Ghanaians as some make fun of the unfortunate situation
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) took out the lights of self-acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale, while he was on a live video giving his fervent fans a snippet of his yet-to-released song.
In the trending video, he was spotted dancing energetically in the studio as the song played in the background.
While he was dancing, the lights went off. In disbelief, he muttered out
Herh, Ghana. Ghana, you see what they've done to my internet? So, electricity people, what do you want us to do?
A few moments later, the lights came back on and he advised his followers to make money so that they can afford a plant or generator, in order to avoid such embarrassment.
Watch the video below.
Ghanaians react to hilarious video
kabbie121:
Na prepaid
trendsoclock:
GH DJ Khaled he turns the unfortunate situation into motivation
___dromo:
Someone said his prepaid got finished
_akosuadansoah:
herh Ghana na wobeka
chrisnunies_gh:
Dancehall king wey no get automatic generator
getrichempresshajia:
His life came to an end at this moment
kwesiokawa:
Dem for off it three days he is making noise too much abaaaaa
billzeth:
Shatta always make me smile
konadu_snr1:
It's prepaid
screamimuzik:
Prepaid finish
Kuami Eugene and Rotimi storm streets of Accra with cash
In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Ghana's Kuami Eugene and America's Rotimi stormed the streets of Accra as they were mobbed by some fans.
The viral video shows Kuami Eugene spraying fans with cedi notes as they got closer to their black Mitsubishi Pajero car.
Meanwhile, the video has caused a frenzy online as many Ghanaians showed disappointment in the type of car they were riding in, while Kuami Eugene is known for riding in plush cars.
Source: YEN.com.gh