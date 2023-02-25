'Hajia Bintu' hitmaker Shatta Wale has lamented about the importance of making money as an individual living in Ghana

His statement comes at the back of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) taking his lights while he gave fans a snippet into his yet-to-released banger

The video has generated a lot of comments from Ghanaians as some make fun of the unfortunate situation

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) took out the lights of self-acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale, while he was on a live video giving his fervent fans a snippet of his yet-to-released song.

Shatta Wale complains in a hilarious video as ECG takes away his lights. Photo Source: @ghkwaku

Source: TikTok

In the trending video, he was spotted dancing energetically in the studio as the song played in the background.

While he was dancing, the lights went off. In disbelief, he muttered out

Herh, Ghana. Ghana, you see what they've done to my internet? So, electricity people, what do you want us to do?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A few moments later, the lights came back on and he advised his followers to make money so that they can afford a plant or generator, in order to avoid such embarrassment.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to hilarious video

kabbie121:

Na prepaid

trendsoclock:

GH DJ Khaled he turns the unfortunate situation into motivation

___dromo:

Someone said his prepaid got finished

_akosuadansoah:

herh Ghana na wobeka

chrisnunies_gh:

Dancehall king wey no get automatic generator

getrichempresshajia:

His life came to an end at this moment

kwesiokawa:

Dem for off it three days he is making noise too much abaaaaa

billzeth:

Shatta always make me smile

konadu_snr1:

It's prepaid

screamimuzik:

Prepaid finish

Kuami Eugene and Rotimi storm streets of Accra with cash

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Ghana's Kuami Eugene and America's Rotimi stormed the streets of Accra as they were mobbed by some fans.

The viral video shows Kuami Eugene spraying fans with cedi notes as they got closer to their black Mitsubishi Pajero car.

Meanwhile, the video has caused a frenzy online as many Ghanaians showed disappointment in the type of car they were riding in, while Kuami Eugene is known for riding in plush cars.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh