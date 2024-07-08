Van Vicker Shares Hearty Father-Son Moment As They Brag About Their Height
- Ghanaian actor Van Vicker recently shared a moment with his only son, VJ, as they spent quality time abroad
- Van Vicker's photo with the 15-year-old VJ has sparked significant reactions on social media
- Fans couldn't hide their excitement as they drooled over the handsome father and his young son
Ghanaian actor and producer Van Vicker has shared a photo of his all-grown-up 15-year-old son, affectionately called VJ.
The photo of the actor and his son abroad comes four months before the young teenager's 16th birthday.
Standing side-by-side, Van Vicker appeared to be impressed by VJ's tall stature as the 15-year-old boy was now as tall as him.
In the caption, Van Vicker sought opinions from fans about VJ's height as he tried to determine who between them was taller.
In 2021, Van Vicker eulogised his son on his 13th birthday, heaping blessings on the young boy. Fans couldn't hide their excitement for the actor as he spent quality moments with VJ abroad.
Fans react to Van Vicker's father-son moment
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the hearty moment between Van Vicker and his son.
bella_ak1 said:
There’s something about sons always taller than their fathers
director_black_morgana_max_doe wrote:
Sending love from Accra Ghana❤️❤️
vicocool_arts commented:
Omo they look like siblings. Respect Mr Van
realjhib remarked:
He is actually. But with regards to this photo, you both appear to be of the same height maybe because he's nothing standing in an erect stance like you are Anyways , I wanna grow as beautiful as you have. God bless you and your family
kevwe.andrew added:
Wow boss you are looking absolutely good
Van Vicker's wife turns heads as she turns 47
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Van Vicker had heaped praises on his wife, Adjoa Vicker, on her 47th birthday.
The actor shared a photo of Mrs Vicker. It showed her wearing a shirt tucked into a pink skirt. She looked like someone on her way to work.
Source: YEN.com.gh
