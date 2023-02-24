Shatta Wale has showered praise on Ghanaian football icon, Asamoah Gyan, stating that Gyan has achieved more than he (Shatta) could ever dream of

The musician expressed his deep love for Asamoah Gyan and said the football icon was his classmate in school

Folks praised Shatta Wale for celebrating Asamoah Gyan and expressed surprise as he admitted Gyan was more wealthy than he was

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has taken to social media to celebrate football icon, Asamoah Gyan, calling him an inspiration and citing him as achieving more than he ever could.

Shatta Wale Eulogizes Asamoah Gyan

Source: Instagram

In a video posted on Instagram, Shatta Wale praised Gyan for his accomplishments and said he looks up to him as a role model. He went on to say that Gyan's success in football has inspired him to work harder in his career.

Shatta Wale revealed in the video that they attended the same school together. He reminisced on their school days and praised Gyan for achieving so much in his career.

Shatta Wale, whose real name is Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, has won several awards for his music, including the Artiste of the Year award at the 2014 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Shatta has achieved a lot in his career, which made his admiration for Gyan more impressive as he was able to acknowledge him despite achieving a lot himself

Fans Praise Shatta Wale

kings said:

First time hearing shata walle saying Someone has money than he has…The level Asamoah Gyan I no go fii catxh there eeeeeeiiiii..

@Desz reacted:

Asamoah Gyan is still going to tell us he’s 34yrs meanwhile Shatta was your sch mate..footballers go kills us with their ages

Folks Stop Mourning, Leave Funeral Grounds To Jam On The Streets With Shatta Wale

In another story, Shatta Wale proved that he was undoubtedly the king of the streets as he caused massive traffic on the streets of Kumasi.

A funeral being held nearby was brought to a standstill as mourners suddenly left to join Shatta Wale on the streets.

Shatta and his entourage arrived in a long convoy, and the large crowd surrounded them, drumming and dancing while chanting Shatta's name.

