Ghanaian rapper, Medikal's daughter, Island Frimpong, has won the hearts of many Ghanaians after a video of her spending time with her father went viral on social media.

The adorable little lady left fans gushing at her cuteness overload, and many could not help but notice the striking resemblance Island shared with her mother, Fella Makafui.

The video captured Medikal and his daughter playing together and having fun, and Island stole the show with her infectious energy and adorable smile. The toddler's ponytail perm wrap hairdo made her look like her mother more than ever, and fans were quick to comment on the resemblance.

Island, who was born in August 2020, has quickly become an internet star and a fan favourite on social media. Medikal often shares glimpses of his life as a father, with Island being at the forefront of these posts. Her recent appearance in the video with her father has got Ghanaians loving her even more.

Fans have taken to social media to express their admiration for the rapper's daughter, with many leaving comments about her cuteness and how much she looks like her mother.

Fans Gush Over Island Frimpong

PEE RONNY said:

How a child looks like her mom and dad at the same time ...wow!

Prince MOLA wrote:

Herrr u guys get some great genes, one p3son dey reg ein popii and ein momii at the same time

Miss Lina commented:

Beautiful indeed Fella y3GeeYour daughter is beautiful indeed

Source: YEN.com.gh