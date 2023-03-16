Island Frimpong, daughter of Fella Makafui and Medikal, danced at a graduation event at her school

In her Kente and traditional looks, the cute baby represented the Volta Region, where her mother hails from and danced to the tune of an Ewe song

Ghanaians reacted to the cute video, which was posted on her official Instagram account

Island Frimpong, the daughter of Ghanaian celebrity couple Medikal and Fella Makafui, has got fans drooling over her beautiful video as she danced "Agbadza", a traditional ewe dance in trending graduation videos.

Island was escorted through the crowd to the stage, where she exhibited beautiful dance moves with another colleague her age.

Island Frimpong dances Agbadza at a graduation event in school Photo source: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

The beautiful young girl was smiling throughout as she danced to the tune of a traditional Ewe song in the background.

Her mother, Fella, had posted other video snippets of her beautiful daughter smiling and enjoying her time at her school's graduation.

Island Frimpong's post was captioned:

I’m a proud African kid representing the Volta Region of Ghana❤️❤️

Watch the video of Island Frimpong dancing Agbadza below:

Ghanaians reacted to the trending video of Island Frimpong, Daughter of Medikal and Fella Makafui dancing Agbadza

queenafiaschwarzenegger commented:

So cute my nana❤️❤️❤️❤️so proud of you I

tillydevon commented:

queencardi5 is making us proud❤️

queencardi5 commented:

Wow she can dance small

iammissydebbie commented:

@sammie____owusu so is the Volta region in Europe???

sammie____owusu commented:

You're from Ashanti not volta

Medikal's daughter Island Frimpong drips with her mother, Fella Makafui in the latest photos

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that actress Fella Makafui had released gorgeous images with her daughter Island Frimpong to celebrate Christmas. She shared the pictures on Instagram, where she paired with her daughter in coordinating ensembles for the festive occasion.

While many fans gushed over the duo, one fan observed that her husband, rapper Medikal was missing in what should have been family photos. Questions about why her father was not in the photos emerged, but fans of the celebrity couple think there are no theories behind the photos. They believe it is just a mother-daughter fun time together.

Source: YEN.com.gh