Pretty Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown stunned her fans with her exquisite looks as she dazzled in a glamorous gown dress

The latest addition to Onua TV/FM's formidable team glowed in the stunning blue and white dress, which was encrusted with beautiful yellow designs

McBrown rocked designer sunglasses to complement her outfit as she hoped out of her expensive G Wagon

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has again stunned her fans with her impeccable fashion sense. The multi-talented star dazzled in a glamorous gown dress in a recent video, leaving fans in awe of her beauty.

Nana McBrown Flaunts Beautiful Looks And Expensive G Wagon

Source: TikTok

McBrown, who recently joined the Onua TV/FM team, looked every inch the fashion icon in her exquisite blue and white dress. The gown was encrusted with beautiful yellow designs highlighting her curves and accentuating her figure.

The star paired the stunning dress with designer sunglasses, perfectly complementing her outfit. McBrown's sense of style was truly on display as she stepped out of her expensive G Wagon, showing off her impeccable taste and fashion prowess.

Fans of the actress were quick to take to social media to express their admiration for her stunning look. Many commented on the beauty of her dress and the elegance with which she carried herself. Several comments highlighted how blessed the actress was and how her beauty radiated from within.

Ghanaians Admire Nana Ama McBrown

Colossus commented:

Nobody should touch her otherwise we will have a big problem in Ghana….Ghana’s sweetheart

queen tricia said:

Nana ama akasa n) she can give brokenheart oo w)gyano waboka y3n tell li w) ana yen blow brimm my queen

user925947007436 said:

U are looking soo godgeous... forget about all ur haters. God will deal with them one after the other...

In another story, Kwame A Plus has come to the defence of Nana Ama McBrown after some staff from her former workplace took a swipe at her for leaving them for Onua TV/FM In a heartfelt statement.

A Plus urged them to be happy for her since they form a part of her success story.

Meanwhile, Ghanaians came out in their numbers to share their views on A Plus' statement as they filled the comment section with their views.

Source: YEN.com.gh