Ghanaian rapper Medikal posted a photo of his wife, actress Fella Makafui on Instagram a few days after releasing a music video with Sister Derby

He captioned the photo with a romantic message which talks about how much he loves her and why he would always choose her over everyone

The photo and its caption have gained a reaction from his fans and fans of Sister Derby, who are reacting to

The photo posted a few days after his "Cold and Trophies" music video with his ex-lover Sister Derby has caused a massive stir among his fans and that of Sister Deborah online.

The photo posted a few days after his "Cold and Trophies" music video with his ex-lover Sister Derby has caused a massive stir among his fans and that of Sister Deborah online.

Rapper Medikal posted a photo of his wife, Fella Makafui, with a romantic message Photo source: @pulse

Source: Instagram

In Medikal's post, he said he would choose Fella Makafui over and over again, even if she were a twin, expressing how much he loves and cherishes her.

Some fans are at peace to know that the rumours that have surfaced online regarding alleged troubles in his marriage after his video shoot with his ex-lover are not true.

See Medikal's post on Fella Makafui below:

Ghanaians reacted to Medikals's message to Fella Makafui

that.boy.eskay.yaw__ commented:

@amgmedikal Chairman, keep showing her more love ❤️. She is a treasure in your life

_cazuna commented:

I believe that very soon my music would go around the world say Amen..

zaniyahstucky commented:

Everyonе whо reаds this messаge will no longеr bе аlonе

adiepena7721 commented:

Thank u, daddy, for always loving my mom. God bless you. May the almighty God continue to guide to plan, and plot ❤️❤️

priscilla.doku.988 commented:

Aaww Zaddy, my heart is now at peace❤️

_mr_moore.x commented:

For the love of the industry.. ❤️❤️.We will still chose you @fellamakafui_news

Source: YEN.com.gh