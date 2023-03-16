PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Jameson Connects 2023

Source: UGC

Jameson Connects Ghana 2023 was the talk of the town as thousands of creatives, music lovers and art enthusiasts thronged to Ground Zero - Main Park (Behind Marina Mall) on March 4 to “Share in the Spirit of Freedom”.

The event began at 3 pm with an atmosphere charged with excitement and featured live music performances from pioneering Ghanaian artists and DJs including R2bees, Black Sherif, Joey B, Darkovibes, Kojo Trip, DJ Loft and many more.

Jameson Connects 2023

“All around the world, Jameson shines in the month of March and Ghana is no different. To build on our theme of ‘Widening the Circle’, we created a never-been-seen-before experience that would encapsulate Ghanaians into our Triple Distilled, Twice As Smooth world.

We are glad to have amplified connections while creating an inclusive space for music, culture, celebration and diversity,” shares Jeannette Quashie, Brand Manager for Jameson Ghana.

Jameson Connects Gh kicked off with fashion exhibitions, interactive games including Giant Jenga, foosball, snooker, PlayStation games and UNO for attendees. The first 700 attendees were given complimentary Jameson cocktails called JSL (Jameson, Sprite & Lime) in branded Jameson silicone cups.

Jameson provided guests with free water throughout the night at the giant Drink More Water stand. This was to ensure guests are practising safe and responsible drinking at the event.

MCs Sheldon the Turn Up and Michael Nichols kept ravers hype with an elite DJ rotation including DJ Loft, DJ Hyper, Ad DJ, B.frvnkie and many more. Upcoming artists, Kojo Trip and Haeven thrilled guests with alté tunes.

Joey B performed his hit songs ‘Stables”, Cigarette” “Tonga” and “Patek”with live band music from Senku Live and Darko Vibes brandished his signature smooth vocals to his Afro RnB hits “Stay Woke'’, “Inna Song” and “Kpo K3K3”. He was later joined on stage by former bandmate Nxwrth of La Même Gang and they rocked to “Godzilla” together.

The night was inflamed when Black Sherif pulled up for an electrifying performance of “Soja” and “Kwaku The Traveller”. Riding on the energetic atmosphere, R2bees climaxed the performances with bangers and hype rhymes on songs such as ‘Adjeii” “Kiss your hand” and “Eboso”

To make things even better, everyone that used the promo code JConnects secured a 40% discount on their Uber rides to the venue.

Jameson Connects 2023 was an immersive celebration that truly embodied the spirit of freedom and inclusivity. The performances were unforgettable, the games and activities were exciting, and the food was delicious. The event was a reminder of how much we can accomplish when we come together.

Jameson Connects 2023

Below are some festival -goers reactions on social media:

“Jameson Connects was the first event I've been to in a while that I didn't want to leave.” – @Oi_Penelope.

“Last year was just nice buh this Chale we turn every minute red #JamesonConnectsGH” - @ODenkyem

“Last year was great, this year was greater. It only gets better from here.” - @bennykings_233

“The best music concerts are mostly free!!!! (best things are free, boys Dey pay too much) #JamesonConnectsGH” - @ Jubert_Nii

#JamesonConnectsGH was lit . 9/10 show ngl. Everything was on time . From security to food to free water …. And the pretty girls mehn . Herh mmaa wo ghana o …..” - @brarichiee

About Jameson Irish Whiskey

Created by John Jameson in Ireland in 1780, Jameson is a leading premium Irish whiskey that has gained a reputation for its smooth and easy-to-drink flavour profile given its triple distillery process.

Jameson has a rich history and heritage, and has been a staple of the Irish whiskey industry for over 200 years. Jameson prides itself in using only the finest ingredients and traditional methods to craft its whiskey, which is why Jameson has become a go-to choice for whiskey lovers around the world.

